Nikken Sekkei to design Moscow’s new cultural centre

Japanese architecture firm Nikken Sekkei has won an international competition to design the Sberbank Business Complex and cultural centre in Moscow.

The idea is to create a highly connected centre with access to multiple railway centres and a metro station, which will become an ‘eco system’ for employees to improve their quality of life and shape a cultural educational complex.

The complex is expected to house 25,000 employees.

Nikken Sekkei’s design features a simple wedge-shaped volume designed to blend with the surrounding landscape. Aside from offices, the building is planned to include a museum, visitor centre, medical and sports centre, and will offer scenic views across the city.

The building will be split into two separate zones for employees and the public. The upper and lower zones will be separated by a large void space filled with natural light and greenery, which will include stepped green terraces which will create an indoor park for year-round use.

The building is expected to be completed by 2023.

Image credits: Nikken Sekkei