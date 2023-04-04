New gallery, new chapter for Curatorial+Co.

Curatorial+Co. has officially moved into its new permanent home in Woolloomooloo, forming a new point in the contemporary art hexagon of inner Sydney’s contemporary art scene.

Located at 80 William Street, the gallery opens to the public on 4 May, with a continued desire to showcase emerging and mid-career artists. The new space sits in close proximity to a number of public and private galleries, including Chalk Horse, COMA, Jericho Contemporary and King Street Gallery on William and a short walk from the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The new gallery features a 150 sqm exhibition space, with five metre-high ceilings. An additional 150 sqm of storage and office space assists in gallery operation. A 17-metre glass facade invites onlookers to peruse the collection from outside.

“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since I first started Curatorial+Co. from my dining room just seven years ago,” says Curatorial+Co. Founder Sophie Vander.

“Thanks to the team of brilliant women and the talented artists we work with, we have succeeded in establishing an accessible space where artists and art collectors can connect. We were delighted to be approached by the Terrace Tower Group to put down roots in Woolloomooloo among such a vibrant contemporary art scene.”

Curatorial+Co. was originally created as an online enterprise in 2015. The gallery has evolved from digital to physical, opening at its first space in Redfern in August 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“This move to 80 William Street feels like a natural progression for Curatorial+Co., providing a stable and energetic environment for us to grow as a gallery and offer further visibility for the emerging artists we represent, allowing them to take their practice to the next level,” Vander adds.

“The scale of the space will enable us to broaden our remit even further with experimental installations, challenging what a modern gallery space can be.”

The inaugural exhibition within the space will host Susie Dureau’s Fathoms collection, from 4 to 20 May. The collection of works focus on clouds and mountains, with new sculptures by emerging ceramicist Aleisa Miksad on display at the same time.

In the months following the opening, exhibitions will include works from artists including Morgan Stokes, Katrina O’Brien, Ingrid Daniell and Belinda Street.

For more information, visit curatorialandco.com.