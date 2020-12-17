City of Parramatta Lord Mayor welcomes new Sydney Uni campus in Westmead

The NSW Government has partnered with the University of Sydney to establish a new multidisciplinary campus in Westmead in the heart of Western Sydney. A framework agreement was recently signed for the delivery of a world-class education and research campus within the Westmead Health and Innovation District. The new University campus will build on the District’s role as one of the largest health, education, research and training precincts in Australia.

Welcoming the partnership, City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer commented that the new University of Sydney campus in the growing Westmead precinct will be a huge win for the people of Western Sydney, transforming the City of Parramatta into an innovation powerhouse. He noted that the NSW Government’s announcement realises the Council’s longstanding vision for Westmead as a world-leading innovation, health and education centre.

Dwyer also called for a new ‘Precinct Deal’ to ensure the health and innovation hub achieved its full potential.

“This renowned educational facility will bring countless economic and social benefits to the area and offer local students and academics an institution of global excellence at their doorstep,” he said.

In recognition of Westmead’s incredible potential, the Council had set up the Westmead Alliance in 2013, bringing together several partners including the University of Sydney, Western Sydney University and the Western Sydney Local Health District to advocate for significant improvements to public transport, amenity and access.

With the signing of the agreement to set up the new campus, a new ‘Precinct Deal’ for Westmead would bring together all levels of government to coordinate and plan for the area’s continued prosperity, Dwyer said.

“Only with the collaboration of all levels of government and the community will this crucial precinct truly take its place as a world-leading health and innovation powerhouse,” he added.

According to the City of Parramatta Council CEO Brett Newman, the Council was ready to work with key stakeholders to ensure Westmead reached its full potential.

“If the Westmead Innovation District is fully realised, by 2050 it will deliver up to 50,000 jobs of the future, 26,000 new residents, 25,000 students and more than $5.6 billion in investment across health, innovation and transport,” Newman said.

“The Central River City is set to become one of the world’s great integrated urban precincts and Council stands ready to collaborate and leverage the many opportunities for growth.”

Image: An artist's impression of the Parramatta/Westmead campus (Supplied by University of Sydney)