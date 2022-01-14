The NSW Government has completed its Place Strategy for Frenchs Forest, with a focus on new homes, jobs, open public spaces and infrastructure at the core of the plan.

Created through extensive community consultation, the strategy accompanies a $6 million grant from the NSW Government under the Government's Precinct Support Scheme to deliver upgrades to three local parks in Frenchs Forest.

"The plan will deliver 2,000 new jobs as well as the infrastructure and services needed to support the growing Frenchs Forest community over the next 20 years," says NSW Minister for Planning and Homes, Anthony Roberts.

"The strategy will bring better public spaces and plans for a new village green, central piazza, new connections to bushland as well as tree lined walking and cycling paths.

"The Department of Planning and Environment worked for several years to achieve a positive outcome for this area. I'm delighted that 2,000 new homes are on the way, including 250 right next to the hospital set aside for key workers."

“The strategy is also designed to help people live greener lifestyles by providing incentives, leading to more comfortable homes while also keeping energy and water bills down.”

Roberts says the community stands to reap the rewards of the new public spaces, which will increase community connection and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

"The community will benefit from new local facilities including a new community playground, mountain bike track, half-court basketball facility, and regenerated natural areas for walking and relaxation,” he says.

"Northern Beaches Council has been given a $9 million grant under the Government's Parks for People program to upgrade Nandi Reserve."

To read the finalised Frenchs Forest Place Strategy, click here.