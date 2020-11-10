NSW Gov and Giraffe launch ePlanning service

The NSW Government has announced a new ePlanning service, delivered by NSW technology start-up Giraffe, that allows users to display and analyse the many layers of data that contribute to the infrastructure future of NSW.

Bruce Thompson, Executive Director of the Department of Customer Service’s Spatial Services, said Giraffe has built a powerful planning platform that leverages live digital data services from both Spatial Services and the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

“The result is a powerful public engagement tool that represents another step forward in the development of the NSW Government’s Property DNA vision,” Thompson says.

“This service demonstrates the ability for organisations to assemble rich data from the world leading Spatial Digital Twin, the Spatial Collaboration Portal, as well as their own data into models and develop innovative tools.

“This ambitious service also combines ePlanning's Development Application live data feeds and Western Sydney planning data with the power of Giraffe's feasibility platform, providing a single, comprehensive view.”

The public viewer platform visualises data in a consumable format, combined with a simple and intuitive interface, which means all users can make sense of a range of dynamic property development information.

“We’re delighted to see a tech company like Giraffe making such great use of NSW Government live data feeds,” Thompson says.

“This is just one of a range of products and services beginning to be delivered by industry partners leveraging our digital infrastructure.”

The application will be further developed as more data from collaborating agencies is included in the viewer.