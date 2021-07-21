Hames Sharley’s NEXTDC P2 has taken out the award for Best Project at the Master Builders-Bankwest Excellence in Construction Awards, a reward for creating Western Australia’s largest data centre.

Created in collaboration with Urbis and City of Perth, Hames Sharley delivered an outcome wary of both local council and client, balancing the security requirements with the City’s desire for an open and transparent public interface.

The building features a lighting design to change the look of the building at night, breakout spaces to the street for additional façade activation and improvement of the user experience, concealment of services running externally and ‘fast architecture’, repeating fins to the street that creates a dynamic façade when moving past the building in a vehicle.

The building also received the Best Industrial Building $50-100 million award. Hames Sharley Project Lead, Dean Symington, says the winning of the awards within these categories underlines the building’s quality.

“These awards signify the successful design and delivery of NEXTDC P2. The facility delivers a level of data centre quality that champions the world’s highest standards of design, construction, and operational excellence.”

The project, which was produced in collaboration with Multiplex Constructions and Pritchard Francis, began construction in December 2019 and was finished in July 2020.

Master Builders WA Chief Judge Robert Shaw says the build execution was a fantastic example of workmanship, with significant attention to detail.

To read the full list of winners, click here.