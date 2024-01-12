NEOM, the US $500-billion future-focussed mega-city project under development in the Saudi Arabian desert, has recently launched an exclusive waterfront community along the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline, designed to redefine contemporary and active living for 3,000 discerning residents.

Described as an ultra-modern active lifestyle community, Norlana is the latest addition to the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia. Conceptualised around sport, health and wellbeing, this luxurious, wellness-focused community will create a unique environment where residents can experience a luxurious lifestyle and pursue their passions in a technology-driven and environmentally sustainable setting.

Norlana sets a pioneering standard for sustainable modern living. With 711 residential properties on offer, future residents can choose from a contemporary portfolio of deluxe mansions, spacious apartments, and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes.

With Norlana being promoted as a global cruising destination, a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina will serve as an international hub for superyachts. Yachting enthusiasts can enjoy exceptional dining experiences at the exclusive superyacht members club while taking in stunning waterfront views.

Amenities for residents and guests also include a spectacular 18-hole golf course nestled among the rugged mountains; world-class equestrian and polo facilities; a diverse range of water sports and maritime activities; and water taxi services.

Aligned with their commitment to conservation, NEOM will deliver Norlana sustainably to complement the surrounding land and marine environments, even as its elite community is assured of ultra-luxury modern living in a coastal location.

Images: NEOM