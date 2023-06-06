Hassell’s Murdoch Square, Western Australia’s new state-of-the-art public health hub, has officially reached the topping out stage.

The five-building precinct has been developed by Hesperia and Aegis Health, with the $450 million project drawing closer to completion.

Sitting adjacent to two major tertiary facilities, the five buildings are arranged around a landscaped heart designed to improve wellbeing.

The precinct features a number of medical facilities, including the Murdoch Private Hospital, an urgent care clinic, a 182-bed aged care facility, NDIS and residential apartments, commercial offices and consulting suites, retail and hospitality activations and the state’s first medi-hotel.

The 80-bed hotel will provide temporary accommodation for patients receiving treatments within the precinct. The people-centric nature of the entire design ensures residents, staff and the wider community are able to enjoy the thoughtfully curated environment.

"We wanted to make sure that principles of sustainability and connection were embedded throughout the entire precinct, from the architecturally built forms to the beautifully landscaped spaces designed to provide different experiences for visitors, workers, and patients," says Hassell Senior Associate Ben Rees.

"These experiences will influence patient recovery times, encourage collaboration and help people find nourishment from their surroundings."

All five buildings and the landscaped core have been designed to achieve a 5-star Green Star rating once complete. The certification will be reached via a number of sustainable implementations, including on-site renewable energy and sustainable transport options.

The topping out announcement was made by WA Minister for Health and Mental Health, Amber-Jade Sanderson. The Murdoch Square project forms part of the first stage of the larger Murdoch Activity Centre.