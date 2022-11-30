Mirvac Constructions has been recognised by Equifax as the first Australian business to be awarded a 5 Gold Star iCIRT rating, which determines an entity’s capability, capacity and ability to deliver a trustworthy building.

The ratings system has only been introduced to the state in recent years in an attempt to raise building standards and consumer confidence. Mirvac’s Head of Residential, Stuart Penklis, says the rating has been achieved through decades of experience that has ensured expertise in the sector.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first, and so far, only, group in Australia to be awarded the highest possible 5 Gold Star rating,” he says.

“Mirvac has consistently delivered a track record of quality development and now our achievement has been endorsed through an independent assessment process. Raising the standard of construction in NSW is critically important to protect purchasers and restore confidence in buying off the plan and newly built apartments.”

Penklis said Mirvac’s integrated business model assists in building trust between builder and consumer.

“The integration of best in field experts involved in every step of the process, from conception to completion to after sales customer care, is a clear competitive advantage for Mirvac.

“Mirvac enjoys a high level of customer loyalty with more than a third of new apartment projects bought by repeat Mirvac purchasers. Trust like that is not manufactured overnight; it is the result of five decades in which we have built some of the nation’s most enduring iconic buildings that have stood the test of time.”

Equifac’s Head of Product and Rating Services, Brad Walters, was complimentary of Mirvac upon the announcement of the rating.

“Following a detailed, independent and rigorous review, Mirvac were observed to have excelled across each of the six assessment criteria.

“It has been a difficult few years across the construction industry and iCIRT is playing a pivotal role in rebuilding trust and transparency in the sector. It is important to recognise those that have and continue to demonstrate a high level of resilience and reliability in the delivery of trustworthy built assets.”

Jason Vieusseux, Mirvac’s General Manager of Design Management and Construction, says the iCIRT system adopted by the NSW Government will raise the standard of buildings across the state.

“The focus on construction quality over the past few years and the efforts of the NSW Building Commissioner have made it more difficult for sub-standard builders to operate,” he says.

This is going to benefit every property buyer in NSW and lift the reputation of the entire construction sector.”

Image: Mirvac's Transformation House.