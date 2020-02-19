International affair for Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel

The Melbourne Metro Tunnel will be collaborated on by and between Hassell, Weston Williamson + Partners, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners as part of the CYP Design and Construction Joint Venture.

Anticipating a 2025 opening, the project comprises twin nine-kilometre tunnels and five new underground stations.

Each station – North Melbourne, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac – draw on the local character of its location.

Featuring materials such as brick, glass, wood and bluestone, with new parks and open space, bicycle facilities will also be at surface level.

The gateways to a modern metro station will also feature shopping, cafes, restaurants, art installations, anticipated to become destinations in their own right.

The “[Metro tunnel] will have five new landmarks and meeting places when underground stations open in 2025,” a statement according to Weston Williamson + Partners.

North Melbourne Station’s entrance will be bold with a red-brick arch reflecting the industrial heritage of the neighbourhood.

Parkville Station will feature a glass roof with a leafy-lined view of Grattan Street and plenty of natural light filtering through to the station concourse.

State Library Station’s “platforms will be some of the widest and most spacious in the world and framed by sweeping arches, thanks to the trinocular cavern design for the underground station.”

Town Hall Station will have a direct underground connection for passengers, “connecting a vibrant network of existing laneways at Swanston Street,” and will boast a canopy that reflects the landmark buildings of St Paul’s, Melbourne Town Hall and the Manchester Unity Building.

Anzac Station will be a timber canopy providing weather protection as well as natural light at street level, with skylights connecting the station and its concourse to the outdoors.