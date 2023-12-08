Following the recent opening of its inaugural Moxy hotel at Sydney Airport, Marriott has finalised an agreement for a second Moxy offering in the harbour city, this time in Pitt Street.

Comprising 314 rooms, the future hotel will be located in the heart of the CBD, in close proximity to Pitt Street Mall and Martin Place. A rooftop bar on the 34th level will be the highest in Sydney, while high street retail activations will sit on the ground floor. Other amenities include a restaurant and bar, gym, function rooms and a ‘grab-and-go’ concept.

“Moxy is renowned around the world over as a high-energy hotel experience that breaks the rules and makes travel fun,” says Richard Crawford, Marriott’s Vice President of Hotel Development for Australia.

“It’s a brand that absolutely belongs in the heart of Sydney, where the city’s iconic attractions and urban excitement make for a perfect base for our fun-hunters. We are absolutely thrilled to announce this latest signing in Sydney CBD.”

The Moxy brand is regarded for its vibrant places and staff, with a melting pot of industrial and contemporary design creating an affordable, functional yet experience-driven hotel stay.

“There is no place more challenging in Australia to secure new hotel footholds than Sydney CBD, so today’s signing is remarkable,” Rebel Property Group CEO Allen Linz says.

“The project reflects the capability and tenacity of the hotel development consortium, led by Metrics, Rebel Property Group, Pelligra Group and Mustaca Group, who we are delighted to be working with to deliver what is certain to be one of Sydney’s most exciting and unique hotels.

“The hotel will set a new benchmark for guests looking for a fun and exciting hotel experience. We are thrilled to be working with the Marriott team to deliver what will be an iconic Sydney hotel.”

