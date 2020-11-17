Marrickville Library praised at The National Trust Heritage Awards

The National Trust (NSW) has held its first ever virtual National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony, presented by Fenella Kernebone.

The ceremony was filmed at heritage-listed Lindesay in Darling Point, and went to air at noon on YouTube, featuring special guest speakers: the Hon. Don Harwin, Minister for the Public Service and Employee Relations, Aboriginal Affairs, and the Arts; Frank Howarth, Chair of the Heritage Council of New South Wales; Mark Pesce, Futurist; the National Trust (NSW) Chief Executive Officer, Debbie Mills and the newly appointed National Trust Director of Conservation, David Burdon.

In its 26th year, the National Trust Heritage Awards is a greatly anticipated annual event celebrating excellence in the field of conservation, education, interpretation, advocacy and events that protect and promote greater appreciation and understanding of heritage.

The winners for 2020 and their locations across New South Wales are:

Aboriginal Heritage

• The Springs; an Aboriginal Journey – entered by Orange City Council Orange, NSW

• Darug Caring-as-Country Project – entered by Yanama Budyari Gumada Collective Yellomundee Regional Park, Hawkesbury, NSW

Adaptive Re-use

• Marrickville Library and Pavilion – entered by Inner West Council, GML Heritage, BVN Marrickville, NSW

• Bulli Railway Guesthouse – entered by Resin Brewing Bulli, NSW

Advocacy

• Roxy Theatre Action Group – entered by the Roxy Theatre Action Group Parramatta, NSW

Conservation Built Heritage

• Old Dromana Grain Silo – entered by NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service Bullarah, NSW

• Leichhardt Town Hall – entered by Inner West Council Leichhardt, NSW

• James Street Bridge – entered by Sydney Trains, Aurecon, Abergeldie, Shreeji Consultant, Artisan of Stone Lithgow, NSW

Conservation Landscape

• Mulloon Rehydration Initiative (Stage 1) – entered by the Mulloon Institute Mulloon, NSW

Conservation Interiors & Objects

• State Theatre Conservation of Butterfly Room – entered by State Theatre, Urbis & International Conservation Services Sydney, NSW

• The Forgotten Works of Pixie O’Harris and Olaf Harris – entered by MidCoast Stories and Manning Regional Art Gallery Taree, NSW

Continuing Tradition

• The Yallamundi Rooms, Sydney Opera House – entered by Sydney Opera House Trust, Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, Design 5 Architects & Patterson Building Group Sydney, NSW

Education & Interpretation

• Devoted Service, Anzac Memorial, Hyde Park – entered by The Trustees of the Anzac Memorial Building Sydney, NSW

• Marrickville Library & Pavilion, Pateygarang Place – entered by Inner West Council Marrickville, NSW

Heritage Events, Exhibitions & Tours

• The Stranger’s Guide – entered by City of Sydney Sydney, NSW

• We open the line in 1979 – The ESR Turns 40! – entered by Sydney Trains, UBW, Art of Multimedia, Barocky Chocky, National Film and Sound Archive Sydney, NSW

Heritage Resources & Publications

• The Timber Truss Bridge (book) – entered by Transport for NSW

• Australia Modern: Architecture, Landscape & Design 1925 – 1975 (Australia) – entered by Thames & Hudson Australia

Presidents’ Prize – special award for 2020

• Mulloon Rehydration Initiative (Stage 1) – entered by the Mulloon Institute Mulloon, NSW

Cathy Donnelly Award

Jacqueline Goddard

Heritage Skills Award

Michael Bielby

Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Croker

Judges’ Choice

Marrickville Library and Pavilion

On being informed of winning the Judge’s Choice Award for this year’s National Trust Heritage Awards, the Inner West Mayor – Darcy Byrne, says, “This beautiful public facility is more than a library, it’s a new town square for Marrickville which is helping to bring the whole community together.”

Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW), says, “The National Trust Heritage Awards is so important because it celebrates all aspects of heritage in New South Wales.

“The impact of COVID-19 has shown us all how valued and valuable our connection with place and community is, and we saw this in the record number of entries put forward for 2020.”

The judging panel for the 2020 National Trust Heritage Awards was: Noni Boyd, David Burdon (Chair), Matthew Devine, Miranda Firman, Siobhan Lavelle, Caroline Mackaness, Lisa Newell and Graham Quint.