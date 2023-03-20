March welcomes Le Meridien to Melbourne

Opening in March, Marriott’s Le Méridien Melbourne is the brand’s official reintroduction to Australia, with Peddle Thorp maintaining the Bourke Street building’s art deco and mid-century character.

Holding a sense of timelessness in a world of contemporary, Le Méridien’s Melbourne offering invites travellers to indulge within the garden city’s famed art, culture, and culinary scene.

Built in the 1850s originally as a hotel, the site has been utilised as a theatre, cinema, nightclub, and live performance venue, before coming full circle as Le Meridien. Comprising 235 guest rooms, the hotel’s modernist finishes intersect with mid-century elegance. Custom joinery, vibrant lighting, and chic marble bathrooms sit in front of soothing neutrals.

“We are excited to introduce Le Méridien to Australia and bring the brand’s European essence of savouring the good life to global tastemakers and locals.” says Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts Global Brand Leader, Jennifer Connell.

“Melbourne is a destination known for its rich history and thriving art, culture, and culinary scene, which makes it the perfect fit for Le Méridien. We look forward to welcoming travellers as they explore Melbourne in style.”

Rooms on the upper levels feature floor-to-ceiling views out towards Melbourne’s east, while lower levels immerse travellers in Melbourne’s bustling laneways or the historic red brick and stained-glass façade. Hotel suites feature black stone kitchenettes, premium Smeg appliances and a number of leisurely items implemented to ensure a comforting stay.

A mural created by local artist Stephen Baker welcomes guests before they step into a lobby characterised by mid-century inspired furniture, polished natural stone, and terrazzo. A rooftop pool and terrace, also featuring a Baker mural, serves food and drink by the pool and features a 24-hour TechnoGym. Intermission is a lobby café serving barista-brewed Axil coffee by day, and transforms into a wine bar by night, while the subterranean level is home to European restaurant Dolly.

420 sqm of conference space is on offer, with the largest, 182 sqm room able to be divided into two rooms. A dedicated meetings floor features four additional rooms and three private working booths. Ample on-site parking, high-speed Internet access and new audio and video equipment top the list of amenities.

For more information, visit www.lemeridienmelbourne.com.