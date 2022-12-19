Make Architects’ array of city-shaping projects in Chatswood will continue into the future, with the practice confirming it has won a design excellence competition for the design of a 14-storey residential tower on Ellis Street.

Victory in the competition sees Make expand its pipeline in the area, following wins for Anderson Street and The Bryson. The Ellis Street tower’s design features a “sophisticated and agile response to a tightly constrained planning envelope,” located at the southern quadrant of the Chatswood CBD Expansion Area.

The tower will comprise 28 residences, feature a 5 Star Green Star rating and is located in close proximity to Chatwood Park and the Chatswood Chase shopping centre. The facade – featuring an array of eclectic materials including grey bricks and steel strips – will mitigate solar gains, with glazing ensuring insulation without compromising natural light or view capabilities. Two upper floors will be dedicated commercial spaces, while a retail outlet will sit on the ground floor.

The tower is imagined as four intersecting blocks, with each apartment including a dual-aspect balcony, positioned alongside the kitchen to allow for dining and entertaining to spill outside, heightened by bi-fold servery windows and sliding doors. The interior palette couples the earthy textures of stone and timber with warm metallic finishes, with native planting featured throughout.

“We’re excited to have won another scheme in Chatswood and see our designs start to shape development in the area,” says Make’s Project Lead, Jake Alsop.

“With only three apartments per level, 3 Ellis Street will offer a more intimate scale. The dual aspect apartments benefit from thoughtful layouts that welcome nature in, frame views out and create comfortable, relaxing homes.”