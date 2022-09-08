The construction of Rumbalara Residences, a new $250 million masterplanned estate designed by Marchese Partners, is officially underway following a soil turning ceremony on August 29.

Developed by Alceon and built by Deicorp, the estate sits at Gosford’s highest point, affording residents with views stretching over Brisbane Waters.

“This is the most luxurious development the Central Coast has ever seen,” says Alceon Development Director Todd Campling.

The buildings are crafted with sandstone and enhanced with the implementation of timber and biophilic design principles. Materiality and landscape have been thoughtfully considered by Marchese, which has resulted in major demand from Sydneysiders.

Campling says Alceon has seen a number of Sydney downsizers and first home buyers register an interest in the 2.2 ha estate, with more than 1,300 enquiries in just a few weeks.

“There’s not many other opportunities where you can secure a home starting at $580,000 with access to such an enormous amount of world class amenities,” Campling says.

The estate comprises 188 units across four buildings. The buildings range in size, with the smallest holding 27 apartments and the largest with 62. Treehouses and townhouses are available, which feature luxury contemporary finishes and Sub Zero Wolf appliances in the treehouses.

The estate offers first-rate amenities within its Club House, including a private cinema, dining room, gym, day spa, work from home hot desk space and virtual golf simulator. Additionally, a figure eight pool sits amongst some 4,000 sqm of landscaped grounds.

“The quality of the build signals a new era for development on the Central Coast and it’s no surprise that the majority of interest is coming from Sydney at the moment - mainly from home owners on the North Shore, Northern Beaches, Hills Shire, Inner West and Sutherland Shire looking to downsize,” Campling says.

“The launch of stage one was such a great success we have had to bring on stage two earlier than expected to meet the demand. We’re finding that people are willing to pay a premium price and act with urgency due to the unique one-of-a-kind style and design of the project.”

“Unlike other developments which adopt a ‘one style fits all’ approach we redraw unit layouts to maximise the liveability for the buyer – making them almost like bespoke homes.”

“Ninety percent of our buyers are owner occupiers and they’re buying in for the lifestyle the development offers.”

With construction now underway, the first stage of Rumbalara Residences is due to be completed in 2024. For more information, visit www.rumbalararesidences.com.au.