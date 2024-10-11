DOMA has announced the appointment of Synergy Construct as the builder for its highly anticipated Little National Hotel (LN) in the heart of Adelaide.

“We are thrilled to be working with Synergy Construct to bring this flagship property to life in Adelaide. With a focus on considered design and unparalleled guest experiences, the Little National Hotel will provide Adelaide a new offering in urban accommodation,” says Alex Moulis, DOMA.

Site establishment has already commenced, and the projected completion is slated for Q4 2026.

The Adelaide Hotel will occupy all its 21-storey structure at 100 North Terrace.

Comprising of 238 rooms with a mix of standard Little National Hotel Rooms, ‘big’ rooms including one-and two-bedroom suites and introducing two luxury penthouses, which is a new offering for the LN brand.

Rooms have predominantly uninterrupted views to the north and south with eastern facing rooms enjoying views of private gardens reminiscent of the Canberra, Newcastle and Sydney properties.

Little National signature rooms will offer guests the trademark wall-to-wall windows, super king size beds, Byredo amenities for those who seek high-quality, functional, and compact luxury.

Health and wellbeing are fundamental to the Little National brand. Located on level 2, a 250sqm commercial grade gym facility fitted with Technogym equipment will be accessible to all hotel guests.

The Property will be crowned by an exclusive level of bar and lounge offering unobstructed 360-degree views of Adelaide’s parks and cityscape, creating a serene space for relaxation and business.

The appointment of Synergy Construct represents a significant step forward for this project, with their expertise and proven track record in delivering high-quality, complex builds set to ensure the successful realisation of Little National Hotel Adelaide.

Image: Supplied