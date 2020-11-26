Levi's leads the way with environmentally-friendly Melbourne store

Levi’s has announced the launch of its retail design concept, the Sustainability Shop in Shop, in partnership with David Jones Australia.

Created using one the world’s most environmentally-friendly timbers, the space is leading the way for sustainable fashion in the retail industry and offers consumers a conscious and sustainable way to shop.

The Sustainability Shop in Shop has been designed using Tasmania’s finest and most sought after timbers supplied by Hydrowood.

The once-forgotten resource was uncovered in the Pieman River through one of the world’s first underwater forestry operations after more than a quarter-century.

Sustainably sourced and recovered, this exclusively Australian timber has been carefully crafted by local industrial designer, Jaron Dickson, into custom structures, furniture, shelving and signage for the new shop.

“The new retail concept is a physical representation of our ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability,” says Paul Sweet, Managing Director ANZ for Levi Strauss & Co.

“We’re placing environmental considerations front and centre of the shopping experience and inviting consumers to shop more consciously.”

“Using Hydrowood is an incredible story of sustainability and a true innovation in resourcefulness”, says local industrial designer, Jaron Dickson.

“In order to minimise the environmental impact of the building process, the structures use water-based products for gluing and finishings, with most wood shavings given away in order to minimise any waste.

The elements of the space can also either be broken down using the loose tenon structures or simply repurposed as furniture in an office or home which is great.”

The unique space within David Jones will house Levi’s Made & Crafted, Wellthread™, and a number of other exciting collections which also incorporate sustainability through either the design or production process.

These include material and technology innovations like Cottonised Hemp, Tencel x Refibra, Water>Less and F.L.X, to the company’s commitment to sustainable cotton production processes with the Better Cotton Initiative, and building a sustainable supply chain with the Worker Wellbeing program.

The Levi’s garments will also be displayed on 100% recyclable Arch & Hook BLUE hangers — the world’s first hanger made of Marine Plastics, collected from the world’s five most polluted rivers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Levi’s on this sustainability initiative,” says Bridget Veals, David Jones, General Manager Womenswear, Footwear and Accessories.

“David Jones is committed to considering new ways of doing business to support a transition to the low-carbon and circular economy of the future.

Working with our brands and investing in programs and activities that optimise our use of energy, increase diversion of waste from landfill and reduce natural resource consumption is part of this commitment and our broader Good Business Journey.”

The Levi’s Sustainable Shop in Shop is now open for customers and located in David Jones, Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne.