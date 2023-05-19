Lendlease has officially unveiled Town Hall Place, a mixed-use development in the heart of the Melbourne CBD designed by Hassell.

Located at the intersection at Flinders and Swanston Streets, the tower sits above the new underground Metro Tunnel Town Hall Station, which it will be connected to when finished. Once complete, the ten-storey building will feature 16,000 sqm of A-grade commercial space for 1,600 workers, activated laneways and a number of arcades and retail installations on the ground level.

Hassell’s design approach seeks to acknowledge the history and heritage of the immediate streetscape, while capitalising on the views of Federation Square, St Paul’s Cathedral, Flinders Street Station, the Arts Centre and the MCG. Scott and Cocker Alleys will be reactivated as part of the development, with a new arcade to accommodate 2,000 sqm of retail and dining space.

“Town Hall Place is a rare opportunity to reinvigorate this iconic part of Melbourne’s CBD with new laneways and arcades, retail and dining and a next generation workplace that will contribute to the vibrant culture of this renowned area,” says Lendlease Managing Director of Development, Tom Mackellar.

“The transformation of this site will showcase how smart over-station development can unlock the potential of our cities by linking key transport interchanges with exceptional retail, workplace, and lifestyle experiences.”

In keeping with Lendlease’s commitment to sustainability, the building will be completely powered by 100 percent renewable energy for base building operations. The entire structure has been designed to achieve a 6 Star Green Star Design & As Built v1.3 rating and is pursuing a WELL Gold Core rating. A number of outdoor terraces will boost wellbeing and provide additional breakout spaces for workers.

Construction, handled by Lendlease, will commence in 2024. For more information, visit www.townhallplace.com.au.