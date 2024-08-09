One of Australia's first Indigenous-led educational centres, the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence, opened this week in Yorta Yorta Country, Shepparton, Victoria.

The state-of-the-art building, by ARM Architecture, incorporates Aboriginal knowledge into its design and programs, symbolising decades of effort to place First Nations at the forefront of higher education.

“We are incredibly proud to have been part of the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence project. This Centre is more than just a building; it represents the spirit and resilience of the Yorta Yorta peoples and their profound contributions to the community. It has been an honour to work alongside the community, Elders, and stakeholders to bring this vision to life and create a space that celebrates and sustains First Peoples’ knowledge and culture,” says ARM Director, Jesse Judd.

Munarra, which means thunder in Yorta Yorta language, resonates with the Centre's aspiration to significantly impact the empowerment and education pathways of Yorta Yorta communities and the broader Goulburn Murray region.

“The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence and the Rumbalara Football Netball Club are so unique they are nation leading. I am excited and optimistic about this investment’s potential to deliver the future to Yorta Yorta and other First Nations including the people of south-eastern Australia,” says Deputy Chair of Munarra Ltd, Uncle Paul Briggs.

Professor Barry Judd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) at the University of Melbourne, expresses his hopes for the Centre.

“Munarra represents much more than a physical space; it is laying the foundation for a future where Indigenous Australians' history, culture, and potential are not just acknowledged but integral to our nation's progress.,” Judd says.

“This is about true parity and shared prosperity for all.”

Munarra's opening represents a significant step in the University of Melbourne's sustained engagement with the region, reaffirming its commitment to Indigenous education and the principles outlined in the Universities Accord and the National Skills Agreement, highlighting place-based strategies and innovative campus models that enhance participation and success in regional Australia.

"Munarra is born out of the Rumbalara Football Netball Club as the cultural heart, illuminating the path to a brighter educational future for Aboriginal people and the broader community in the Goulburn Murray region,” Munarra Chairperson Travis Morgan says.

Aligned with the University of Melbourne's Murmuk Djerring Indigenous Strategy, the foundational partnership with Munarra is crucial to embedding Indigenous knowledge and self-determination into higher education to close the educational gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence will be instrumental in the Goulburn Murray Prosperity and Productivity Plan, a 15-year strategy focused on regional self-determination and economic inclusiveness.

This collaborative effort involves local government, academia and the community to foster future leaders, empower and strengthen the community and, ultimately, bring long-term economic benefits to the region.

The University of Melbourne's connection with the Centre underlines a history of more than two decades of involvement and collaboration with the Goulburn Murray region.

The project involves a partnership between the State Government with an investment of $30.2 million, Rumbalara Football Netball Club, the Kaiela Institute and the University of Melbourne, which contributed $6.65 million.

Munarra Limited, a non-profit incorporation overseen by an Aboriginal-led board of directors, will manage the Centre's daily operations.

The Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence builds on successful student learning and support models, including The Academy of Sport Health and Education (ASHE). ASHE began as a partnership between Rumbalara Football Netball Club and the University of Melbourne in 2004. ASHE started with six students and has evolved into a thriving education program that offers VCE and TAFE qualifications, supporting over 1,200 students in their transition to employment or further education.

ASHE has relocated to the Munarra Centre and, in collaboration with La Trobe University and GOTAFE, will continue to deliver VCE and TAFE qualifications along with articulation arrangements for students to undertake relevant diplomas and bachelor's degrees, emphasising the importance of accessible pathways between TAFE and university studies.

“ASHE has enabled me to realise my full potential and provides a vital link to my culture and community. As an Indigenous person, these connections are essential for our success," Former ASHE student Heidi Lauren Knowles says.

The Munarra Centre of Regional Excellence demonstrates the transformative potential of Indigenous-led initiatives, institutional collaborations and community-wide efforts for regional prosperity and inclusivity. As it opens its doors, it stands as a testament to the positive change achievable through collective vision and dedicated action in education and beyond.