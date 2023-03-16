Introducing the finalists for the Dulux Colour Awards

Dulux has announced the finalists for the 37th edition of the Dulux Colour Awards, with 113 entrants competing for prizes across seven categories.

The categories include Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality, Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail, Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior, Residential Interior, Single Residential Exterior, and Student, with two separate programs for Australian and New Zealand entrants. The winners of each category (excluding Student) will be eligible for the coveted Australian and New Zealand Grand Prix awards.

“Each year, the level of excellence increases, which makes our job particularly challenging,” says Dulux Colour and Communications Manager Andrea Lucena-Orr.

“It reflects the maturing appreciation of the role that colour plays in the built environment, as well as the courage architects and designers display with exciting innovation.”

Lucena-Orr says the group of finalists each utilise colour to elevate each space and building.

“This year’s finalists demonstrate the capacity for colour to be a fundamental and versatile design tool. There are residential projects in which colour is cleverly used to delineate contemporary additions to older homes, competing with houses bearing bold graphic statements, and others in which subtle, yet all-encompassing tonal nuance is the primary design strategy,” she says

“Similarly, there is an exceptional breadth of colour usage evident across the commercial categories and, it is safe to say, based on the extent of this year’s entries, that the days of ‘safe’ and predictable palettes in this sector are changing.

"There is a notable playfulness and vibrancy demonstrated in all typologies, from education and office fitouts to health, retail and hospitality, with the use of murals, block colour and feature signage more prevalent than ever.

“We are also seeing the fun and functional use of colour in the burgeoning student category, where projects are typically forward-thinking and adventurous.”

Lucena-Orr says earthy, biophilic tones remain a major trend, while bold colours also allow projects to stand with conviction.

“As far as emerging trends, the use of colour-blocking and graphic devices in bold hues on neutral bases is notable throughout, with some stand-out examples catching our eye early,” she says.

“Earthy tones are always strong – this year, particularly, warm whites and neutrals, muted pastels and subtle greens are permeating many residential projects. Contrastingly, deep, colour-saturated interiors are coming through, especially in moody blues, environmental greens, burnt reds and dusky pinks.

“We have also noticed a shift toward the consideration of painted architectural details, such as skirtings, window frames and doors, which inevitably adds a level of refinement to any project.

“Overall, this year’s finalists embody a renewed vigour and energy, suggesting that designers’ and architects’ confidence in using colour is enabling them a greater degree of freedom and experimentation. It bodes well for the built environment and the future use of colour ahead.”

The Jury comprises Andrew Piva, Director of B.E Architecture; Brahman Perera; Lisa Lee, Senior Interior Designer of Snøhetta; Sarah Carney, Project Director of CTRL Space; and Byron George, Director of Russell & George.

An awards ceremony held on 11 May at Melbourne’s Space & Time will see the winners of the 37th Dulux Colour Awards announced. For more information, click here.

Image 1: Heartbeat High by Design Theory - Commercial Interior - Public and Hospitality

Image 2: Nux Studio by Sibling Architecture - Commercial Interior - Workplace and Retail

Image 3: Apartment South Bank, II by Grace Interior Designs - Residential Interior