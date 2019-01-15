International design competition for Singaporean memorial

An international design competition has been launched, calling for design proposals for Singapore’s Founders’ Memorial, which is to be constructed in the Bay East Garden in Gardens by the Bay.

Architects from all over the world are encouraged to enter the competition, which asks for a design that will honour Singapore’s founding values and consider connectivity and accessibility to the site. Landscaping will be a particularly important element of the design.

“We envision that it will be a space which everyone of all ages can enjoy and relate to, and an icon that Singaporeans can be proud of and share with our future generations,” says Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Founders’ Memorial Committee.

“We are not looking for statues; we are not looking for depictions of iconographic people.”

The memorial will be housed within a garden and will include an indoor gallery. There will likely be permanent and temporary galleries, a visitor centre and some multipurpose rooms that could be used for school excursions or citizenship ceremonies. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

Participants in the competition will be required to submit their designs by 5 April, 2019 for the first stage of the competition. International firms are encouraged to partner with local firms for this stage, but it is not mandatory. Public engagement workshops will be held to get Singaporeans’ thoughts on the designs, and six candidates will be shortlisted to move on to the next stage of the competition.

In the next stage, candidates will be asked to further develop their designs and submit them by October 2019, with international firms being required to partner with local firms. The winning design concept will be announced in early 2020.

Click here for more information about the competition.

Image credit: gardensbythebay.com.sg