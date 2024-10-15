SHAWOOD, the premium homebuilding brand of 4-star iCIRT accredited Sekisui House Australia, is embarking on the development of its latest collection of premium homes in North Turramurra.

In a collaborative first for Sekisui House Australia, we have partnered with MHDP Architects to craft 14 bespoke homes, integrating innovative design with the tranquillity of nature-immersed living, offering a fresh perspective on luxury housing.

It is a very special collection of homes and unique for the brand from a design perspective.

From the outset, our vision for these homes was to harmonise with both the natural environment and the existing neighbourhood aesthetics.

The partnership with MHDP was formed to blend SHAWOOD's unique design ethos, which draws on elements of Japanese architecture and the concept of Satoyama—living in harmony with nature—with the distinct character of North Turramurra’s rich natural landscape.

The homes elevate the SHAWOOD line to new levels of luxury, focusing on the key design fundamentals of Satoyama, flexibility, and adaptability, with each aspect receiving detailed attention.

Part of the design uniqueness comes from our work transforming site challenges into opportunities.

Significant trees are preserved and celebrated within the home designs, serving as natural features and enhancing connectivity to the environment.

This philosophy extends to the incorporation of green corridors and communal gardens between the 14 homes, designed to encourage interaction with nature and improve overall well-being.

Central to our designs is the ability to adapt, particularly in response to the recent global pandemic. Each home includes multiple living spaces on different levels, catering to modern family dynamics.

These spaces provide privacy for remote work, areas for family gatherings, as well as entertaining guests and socialising.

For example, a home office could easily double as a guest room or transition into a children's play area depending on growing family needs. With lot sizes averaging 985 square metres and homes around 502 square metres, there’s ample space for luxurious living.

A standout feature of the design is the large, vaulted ceilings and double-height voids, which create a sense of grandeur and give the interior of the homes a light and airy feel.

The open plan dining and family area is designed for versatility and flow, with beautiful glass doors that open directly to the outdoor patio, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces and making the garden truly feel like an extension of the home.

Sustainability is at the core of our design philosophy. These homes are constructed using sustainably sourced timbers from Finland and other renewable resources, reflecting our commitment to environmentally responsible building practices.

Moreover, energy-efficient features such as solar energy systems and stormwater capture are standard in each home, addressing the current priorities of Australian homebuyers who are increasingly focused on finding homes that are not only beautiful and well-designed but also sustainable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective in the long run.

As we break ground and lay foundations for this collection, I am proud to say it is truly a new standard in residential living for SHAWOOD. Schedule for completion in late 2025, I am excited to see these homes come to life and to be able to bring them to the market.

This article was written by Lester Chambers, Design Director – Residential Communities and Home Building at Sekisui House Australia.

Image: Supplied