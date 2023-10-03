Infinity Park, designed by Turner, developed by Haitchin Group and located in Norwest, has officially commenced construction on its residential portion.

The mixed-use development, located in a thriving growth area, will comprise 290 apartments across three buildings: the 25-storey Marque, and two five-storey buildings named Alpha and Omega, which comprise spacious floorplates appealing to families. A seven-storey commercial tower, Infinity Commercial, will feature 95 strata commercial suites and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant.

The residential towers will feature panoramic vistas out towards the Castle Hill Country Club, with tropical landscaping and a lagoon-style swimming pool to be utilised by future residents.

Haitchin Group’s General Manager, Robert Tasevski, believes the tropical lifestyle the development offers will appeal to a slew of Sydney buyers, downsizers and investors.

“The larger style two and three bedroom apartments will cater to local downsizers looking for a stunning new home, close to all amenities including the Castle Hill Country Club as well as the Norwest Metro station, Norwest Shopping Centre and local schools,” he says.

Tasevski believes the development is future-proofed for the needs of community members as the region continues to grow and develop at a rate of knots.

“Through the delivery of Infinity Park, our vision is to contribute to the long-term development of Norwest as an ideal opportunity for local downsizers and local professional families to upgrade or rightsize.”

CJCA will build the project, while Construction Consultants Pty Ltd will oversee the construction program. CJCA General Manager John Yuan will oversee an experienced team that plans to deliver the project to an exceptional standard.

The residential component of Infinity Park is due for completion in mid-2025 with the commercial building completing earlier in April 2024.