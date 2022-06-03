Renders of the first hotel at the Western Sydney Aerotropolis have been revealed, with the Hassell-designed development to be owned by 1990 Developments, a consortium consisting of Maas Group and Gibb Group.

The $70 million 200-key hotel will be operated by Marriott International, and will be dubbed Courtyard by Marriott Western Sydney Airport. The hotel will feature an all-day restaurant, cafe, bar and a gym, as well as meeting rooms and a ballroom.

“We look forward to being a part of delivering what is likely to be the first hotel servicing the Western Sydney International Airport,” Gibb Group’s National Director for Development Matthew Thistleton tells The Urban Developer.

Marriott’s Australian Vice President of Hotel Development Richard Crawford says the entire airport development shapes as a pivotal project for both the region and country.

“Courtyard by Marriott is our largest brand, with more than 1200 properties around the world, three open hotels in Australia, and five more in our local pipeline,” he says.

“The Western Sydney Aerotropolis development will support around 28,000 jobs, and Western Sydney International Airport will operate with the benefit of no curfew and deliver much-needed increased passenger and freight capacity to Australia’s primary gateway city.”

The hotel is due for completion in 2026, coinciding with the opening of Western Sydney Airport.