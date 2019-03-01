IWBI enters World’s Most Innovative Companies list

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) has been named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies roster which honours businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture.

Through its WELL program, IWBI is transforming buildings and communities around the world, and helping deliver health and wellbeing for all. WELL now boasts more than 300 million square feet of registered and certified space in 48 countries.

Listing out the high points of 2018, IWBI chairman and CEO Rick Fedrizzi said they launched WELL v2, stood up the Portfolio program for existing buildings, expanded their geographic footprint, and crossed some big adoption milestones across industries and sectors.

“That success is built firmly on an internal culture of innovation – in our product, in our delivery model, and in how we engage with our customers. To be named No. 6 in the wellness category on a list that includes leaders like Peloton and Parsley Health is humbling and gratifying,” says Fedrizzi.

In 2018, IWBI registered more than 12.4 million square metres, which represents a 108 percent growth over 2017. The company also supported 82 projects through to certification, representing a 78 percent increase over 2017. Certified square meterage has also grown 203 percent over 2017.

Notable WELL certifications and achievements in 2018 included:

Australia’s first platinum certified projects, and first dual certified project at the same property: Platinum WELL Certification for all three International Towers at Barangaroo by Lendlease APPF, and Platinum WELL Certification for Lendlease's Global Headquarters

First certified government project in Australia (Worksafe Victoria)

First project to pursue WELL Community Standard certification (Lot Fourteen by Renewal SA)

Five participants in the WELL Portfolio Pilot program

Eight representatives participating on the WELL Concept Advisories

Major end user clients: King and Wood Mallesons, National Australia Bank, City of Melbourne

Registered projects in Australia crossed 2 million square metres, and registered projects internationally surpassed 20 million square metres.

Additionally, IWBI has more than 7,500 WELL APs and aspirants across the globe, and the launch of WELL v2 has inspired many people to step up to the rigor and rewards of this level of engagement with WELL, says Fedrizzi.

“With the launch of WELL v2, which we built alongside our customers, with the Portfolio program underway with almost 30 global participants, new marketing and sales tools, inspiring educational content, new research and ROI data and a reimagined WELL project platform that delivers value as soon as a project enters into the system, we’re looking forward to continued growth,” said Fedrizzi. “More importantly, we’re excited to be the catalyst for a second wave of sustainability built on human health and wellness through buildings that help people thrive.”

Jack Noonan, IWBI’s vice president, Australia and New Zealand, adds: "Given the size of the Australian market and our relatively small population, closing 2018 with Australia as the third largest market for registered WELL projects globally is not only an incredible achievement, it is a testament to the dedication of those working on WELL projects across the country.”