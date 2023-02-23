Hassell’s Time Well Spent: Exploring the Impact of Hybrid Working on Irish Cities (and beyond) report, released this month, assesses the impact of hybrid work on cities and communities, finding insights which feed into planning and citymaking.

The report, produced in Ireland, identifies four key social trends that are an effect of hybrid work, with four associated urban and regional development scenarios created that reflect the findings.

“By analysing the benefits and trade-offs of key social trends and development scenarios emerging in the aftermath of the pandemic we can start to proactively plan and design to ensure our time is well spent, our places are well used, and our communities are well connected while also protecting the health of the planet,” says Hassell Research Lead Camilla Siggaard Andersen.

Hassell has found societal trends created as a result of hybrid work have impacted policymakers, developers and investors looking to deliver sustainable and resilient built environments. People are categorised under one trend, Reframing, Nesting, Upsizing or Retreating, which indicates the way they have responded to the pandemic and where their priorities now lie. These trends combine into four urban and regional development scenarios for policymakers, planners, and developers to consider.

The four scenarios are as follows:

Leaning into local life: People stay in their current, comfortable homes and enjoy spending more time there. While this can lead to the social and economic revival of local neighbourhoods and towns it can also result in the physical isolation of the most privileged part of the workforce.

Commuting from suburban comfort: People move to bigger, more comfortable homes in suburbs still commutable to their current place of work. While this can drive the creation of a more resilient, polycentric city-region with many small centres of economic and social activity it can also perpetuate sprawl and create more monofunctional residential neighbourhoods.

Joining the regional revival: People move to smaller, more affordable built-up areas with better amenities. While this can help boost growth in ‘second cities’ and prominent towns, and create a more distributed national economy it can also increase the pressure on transport and public services in regional cities by encouraging further sprawl.

Choosing country living: People move fully or partly to one-off country homes in rural areas. While this can help boost rural economies and breathe new life into small towns and villages it can also lead to an increase in the urban/rural divide and potentially perpetuate social inequality.

“Seen through the eyes of an individual, the flexibility we gain from hybrid working is mostly considered a bonus, however one considerable loss of working from home is the occurrence of serendipitous encounters between citizens in public spaces, and colleagues in the workplace. Research shows this can lead to a lack of trust and empathy towards individuals and work colleagues —and a drop in innovation,” says Siggaard Andersen.

Siggaard Andersen believes that good design that builds on connection amongst different groups is key to maintaining innovation.

The report also addresses what to do with CBDs, as people look to head to the coast or the country in the wake of the pandemic. Hassell believes there needs to be better quality housing in city centres, while a lack of demand for CBD residences could see small businesses take advantage. Hassell also believes a diversity of open spaces are as equally important as office and retail buildings.

To view the report, click here.

Image: Hassell's design of Seek HQ in Melbourne.