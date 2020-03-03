Habitus House of the Year Season 2 starts this Sunday

Habitus House of the Year TV returns this Sunday, March 8 for a second season on Channel 7, visiting a select few of the 2019 Habitus House of the Year projects across the Indo Pacific Region.

Once again, join host and landscape architect Jamie Durie and presenters architect Peter Colquhoun and Habitus SE Asia editor Narelle Yabuka as we go on a journey through Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam.

With Episode 1 set to air Sunday 8th March, can you guess which houses we will be visiting this year? Some were crowd favourites, others brought controversy to the judging table, and others inspired us to completely re think the way we approached multi-generation living.

This year we’ve got longer segments for each of the projects allowing richer conversations and a deeper understanding of how each project is representative of its residents’ way of living through design.

Deepen your understanding of the 2019 Habitus House of the Year projects as Season 2 of the TV series is set to air Sunday afternoons from March 8th on Channel 7.

Habitus would like to thank our TV partners BOSCH, Living Edge, Zip, Artedomus, Design Nation, James Richardson Furniture and Verosol for enabling this exclusive tour of some of the Asia Pacific Region’s most stunning, architecturally-designed residences.

Tune into Channel 7 on Sunday the 8th, 15th and 22nd March, 2020.