The Foster + Partners-designed, Gurner-developed Elysium Fields has officially been lodged with the Victorian Planning Department. The 27,000 sqm Docklands sanctuary is the brainchild of Gurner Founder Tim Gurner, whose anti-ageing philosophy has guided much of the project’s direction to this point.

Deriving its name from the Ancient Greek term for the afterlife, Elysium Fields has been crafted via deep research into the pillars of health (sleep, sunlight, movement, nutrition and social connection). Located at 208-226 Harbour Esplanade, the site will soon comprise 1,700 dwellings, 1,350 of which will be dedicated build-to-rent or build-to-sell. A retail and hospitality precinct, a 250-key 5-star hotel, an additional 4-star 100-key hotel, conference centre and business club.

Fraser + Partners design response resembles a science fiction-esque biosphere. 3,700 sqm of the site has been dedicated to landscapes and gardens, reminiscent of Singaporean architecture. The ‘path of life’, a thoroughfare which runs the entirety of the north-south ground plane, will eventually comprise a running track, yoga and meditation spaces and training facilities, plus a rooftop sports court and pool club.

“I am increasingly driven to create an ultimate wellness experience for the communities in which our buildings sit, that brings together cutting edge wellness and health amenities with a connection to nature, which we now know unequivocally improves sleep, our mental state of being and unlocks myriad health benefits,” Tim Gurner says.

“We want to create a destination for flagship retail and transform the entire precinct into a premium and immersive extension of the CBD. A place where live performances, gallery exhibitions and public events can come together with a permanent focus on wellness, holistic health, greenery and connectivity to nature.”

Elysium Fields will also have its own botanical gardens, giving occupants the ability to relax in forest-like parks and live in homes designed for ultimate health with features like filtered air and circadian lighting. Cryotherapy, IV infusions, dry and infrared sauna, red light therapy, grounding and PEMF beds will also be made available to residents and guests, alongside access to visit the Elysian Reverse Ageing Medical Clinic that will provide medical-grade treatments including MRIs, DEXA scans, brain scans, blood testing and personalised health plans. Gurner’s Saint Haven club will also be integrated within the precinct, as well as an ancient bathhouse fusing technology and history.

The submission to the Planning Department contains revised plans which have endeavoured to activate the public realm. The development will be delivered in stages, with the first including three towers and 640 dwellings. Gurner hopes to launch the first stage to market in the third quarter of 2024.

