Uniting will deliver 147 new apartments, following the approval of the second stage of redevelopment at their $99 million seniors’ independent living village in Emu Plains, NSW.

Established in the early 1970s, the existing Uniting Edinglassie retirement and independent living village needed to be redeveloped to provide higher quality housing and a diverse range of contemporary independent living options to meet the needs of Australia’s ageing population.

The latest redevelopment builds upon the success of the residential aged care home completed in 2021, which won the 2022 UDIA NSW Award for Excellence in the Residential Aged Care category. Catering to the needs of older people in the Nepean and lower Blue Mountains area, Edinglassie Village assures a continuum of care to residents as their needs evolve, including assisted living options. Stage 2 will deliver 147 independent living apartments, with 43 units available as affordable housing for seniors.

Uniting director of property and housing Simon Furness said the ageing population and demographic of the area highlight the urgent need for more affordable living options for seniors.

“Our focus is on providing homes and facilities that enhance the quality of life for older Australians so they can age in place and stay connected with their local communities. We’re committed to ensuring seniors continue to have access to quality, affordable living and services within the region and we look forward to seeing them enjoy their new homes upon completion,” Furness says.

The five buildings included in the development will comprise a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Residents will benefit from an array of on-site amenities including a multipurpose space, café, hairdressing salon, chapel and consulting rooms for visiting medical and allied health professionals. Stage two will see the addition of a new clubroom for residents’ events and activities to help strengthen social connections within the village community.

Taylor Brammer, a highly experienced landscape architecture firm has been engaged to ensure Edinglassie Village flows seamlessly with the environment and suburb of Emu Plains.

Construction is due to commence in early 2025.

Images: Supplied