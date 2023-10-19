Logo
wembley hill renders
Green light for Golden Age & Cox’s townhouse community

Golden Age Group’s residential project, the Cox Architecture-designed Wembley Hill, has received development approval, with the Box Hill South site to deliver 143 new townhomes for the Whitehorse area.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

19 Oct 2023 2m read View Author

Green-light-Golden-Age-Cox-wembley-hill-1732010072.png

The 50,000 sqm site was formerly home to Hays International College and sits adjacent to Wembley Park, Box Hill Soccer Club, Box Hill Golf Club and the Gardiners Creek Trail. Both developer and architect have endeavoured to create an inclusive and sustainable precinct, thoughtfully addressing its suburban and natural context.

wembley hill renders

“We have spent considerable time researching and understanding what the Box Hill community needs and wants and we appreciate the economic diversity of Melbourne’s east, which is why this project will not only provide beautifully designed townhomes but will provide a space for the community celebrating intergenerational living,” says Golden Age Founder Jeff Xu.

“We will deliver an array of residential amenities, complemented by gardens and playgrounds in a secure neighbourhood that is ideal for raising families. It will be a highly connected site, where residents can enjoy generous walking paths along the Gardiner Creek Trail.”

wembley hill renders

Approximately half of the site has been dedicated to green space, with tree-lined boulevards, landscaped pathways and green links ensuring accessibility and a sense of community. All residences will benefit from a number of sustainable implementations, including efficient heating and cooling, filtered rainwater connection to irrigation and utilities, rooftop solar panels and the provision for fast EV charging

The interior spaces, crafted by MIM design, will range from three-to-four-bedroom floorplates, with two colour schemes on offer to residents. Each home is thoughtfully designed and positioned to provide expansive views, daylight, and natural ventilation, while allowing for versatile living configurations to support all prospective buyers.

wembley hill renders

The luxury Wembley Hill Display Gallery will celebrate its Community Grand Opening this Saturday October 21. Please visit wembleyhill.com.au to find out more.

