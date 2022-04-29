The first round of the NSW Government’s Greener Neighbourhoods program has kicked off, which will help to expand the tree canopy of Greater Sydney.

The funding will assist in the delivery of 32 new initiatives that will help to create a cooler and greener city. The initiatives include a Tiny Forest Project in the Northern Beaches, with funding allocated towards supporting Cumberland City Council’s ‘Trees are tops blitz’ as well as important tree inventory work by Burwood Council.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says the Government hopes to reach 40 percent urban tree canopy cover for Greater Sydney by 2036.

“We’re on track to hit our target of planting one million trees by the end of 2022, and we’re working towards a bigger target of five million across Greater Sydney by 2030,” he says.

“The Greener Neighbourhoods program is an important tool in helping keep that momentum going.”

All Sydney councils have been granted access to data showing the extent of Greater Sydney’s canopy cover, along with a Greener Neighbourhoods Guide to assist with the development or updating of urban forest strategies. An updated data set will be collected to study the increase in tree canopy.

The Greener Neighbourhoods program has been co-designed by the NSW Government in collaboration with councils and Resilient Sydney.

For more information on the grants, click here.

Image: Independent Australia