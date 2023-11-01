G.J. Gardner Homes has done away with Hamptons housing designs in favour of a Palm Springs design typology in the wake of the much loved, mid-century architecture styling.

A recent Houzz Australia survey found Palm Springs-inspired designs are on the up in Australia, with a 56 percent increase in Palm Springs-related searches recorded in late 2022. G.J. Gardner’s design team have crafted a Palm Springs-esque home on the Gold Coast, ideal for coastal locations and the contemporary family.

The ‘Palm Springs facade’ typically features curvaceous forms, neutral colour palettes with pops of colour and simple roof lines and doors comprising a natural tonal palette.

G.J. Gardner Homes Regional Manager Queensland Werner Reiterer said the behavioural shift in buyer needs and preferences encourages builders to update and be more creative with designs.

“As the building landscape continues to evolve, its important builders are receptive and remain in tune with what’s trending in order to have a competitive edge in the market,” says G.J. Gardner’s Regional Manager Queensland, Werner Reiterer.

“We have seen Palm Springs become a huge contender to replace the popular Hamptons style home as more and more people become interested in its sleek, modern look and association with the glamour and sophistication of mid-century Hollywood.

“What’s great is customers can choose from a select range of house designs, all with different Palm Springs façade options.

“The Palm Springs façade compliments each of these select house designs, in particular the Castaway, a design boasting indoor-outdoor living, allowing copious amounts of natural light throughout – the ideal layout to resonate with Palm Springs hot desert environment and laidback lifestyle.”

Reiterer says many landscape elements of a Palm Springs-style home are straightforward and easily maintained, appealing further to the Australian market.

“Adding to the façade, is the option for customers to invest in a textual, architectural Palm Springs landscape, featuring iconic palm trees, cacti line plants, low-lying succulents and stones, all which require minimal maintenance - a huge selling point for customers,” he says.

“Australians are time poor so having a home with a garden or yard that requires minimal watering and little care allows homeowners to spend their free time doing the things they love and enjoy.” Mr Reiterer said the new façade is not only a testament to staying ahead of industry trends, but ensures customers build a home suited to their lifestyle and can be proud of.

“We are excited to open the doors to our brand new Gold Coast display home next year and reach a new market of prospective buyers keen to explore the retro nostalgia of Palm Springs,” he said.

“Our team has worked hard to deliver this new range of façades and display home as part of our commitment to quality and innovation - it’s fantastic to see it finally come to fruition.”

The G.J. Gardner display home, spanning two storeys, features an open-plan living space, along with a number of private spaces including a butler’s pantry, outdoor alfresco, lounge room with sliding doors to a private courtyard and five bedrooms.

