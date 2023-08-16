Logo
amory ripley
Final Ripley Town Centre lots hit the market

Developer SIG Group has offered up the last available land surrounding Queensland’s Ripley Town Centre, with 600 lots up for purchase in Queensland’s south-east.
Final-Ripley-Town-Centre-lots-hit-the-market-1732010235.png

Developer SIG Group has offered up the last available land surrounding Queensland’s Ripley Town Centre, with 600 lots up for purchase in Queensland’s south-east.

The estate, titled Amory, offers an extensive collection of affordable, low-maintenance terrace options for first homebuyers and downsizers, as well as larger, five-bedroom residences for families who want to make a change.

SIG Group CEO Hugh Lu says that the estate has looked to cater for a number of diverse lifestyle needs.

“From low-maintenance terrace style homes to expansive lots, we’re aiming to create a community where everyone can find their perfect home in a premium location,” he says.

“Amory is the only residential development that seamlessly adjoins the railway precinct, boasting unrivalled convenience of being within walking distance to the expanding Ripley Town Centre, proposed future train station, and nearby schools, providing a truly remarkable living experience for our valued residents.

“Ripley has experienced unprecedented growth since 2016, with its younger population and higher than average household income contributing to its allure. Buyers at Amory will be investing not only in present comfort and convenience but also in a promising future of growth and development.

“What sets Amory apart is its strategic location in one of the fastest-growing Local Government Areas in Australia and Queensland.”

RPM Group is handling the sales of each lot. The Group’s Managing Director, Clinton Trezise, echoes Lu’s sentiments.

"Amory is entering the South East Queensland market at the perfect time, exactly when South East Queensland needs it most,” he says.

“With our booming population and undersupply of dwellings, a quality and well located new community offering a diverse range of affordable and value-for-money new housing options is exactly what our region needs."

For more information, visit amoryripley.com.au.

