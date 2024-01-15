The impressive fitout of Deloitte’s workplace in Western Sydney, executed by leading Australian building delivery partner, FDC, has won the Master Builders Australia (MBA) Award for Construction Excellence 2023.

Located at 8 Parramatta Square, Deloitte's workspace spans more than 3,500 sqm across two floors and includes carefully planned workstations, extensive collaboration and project spaces, a parents room, faith room, wellbeing/first aid room, amenities and all-gender bathrooms. FDC’s scope encompassed engineering, architectural solutions, considered finishes and details.

A ‘linking hands’ staircase is the centrepiece of the workspace at Deloitte’s Parramatta office. The functional and aesthetic form takes inspiration from the indigenous sense of place, paying homage to Parramatta as a place for the eel to journey and breed, embodying fostering relationships.

“It’s the shared values between FDC and Deloitte of the importance of people and contribution to our communities that has seen our partnership go from strength to strength,” says FDC’s founder Ben Cottle.

“Formal recognition from MBA is a wonderful acknowledgement of exactly that sentiment, which has translated into the sensational workplace Deloitte can now offer its people.”

Keeping in mind Deloitte’s preference for local suppliers and tradespeople, FDC has used specifically sourced materials including recycled Australian timber from telegraph poles, Sydney sandstone, and feature rugs designed by Dharug artists Leanne Mulgo Watson and Chris Tobin to encapsulate a warm, inviting and unmistakably western Sydney energy.

“Deloitte Western Sydney’s office fitout at 8 Parramatta Square speaks to the innovative, forward-thinking spirit of our people, clients and the region as a whole,” notes Helen Hamilton-James, office managing partner at Deloitte Western Sydney.

“Congratulations to FDC on this significant award win, which highlights the alignment and collaboration between FDC and Deloitte in bringing such a force to life.

“From concept to creation, FDC captured our unique Western Sydney identity and created a welcoming, relevant space for our people and clients in the heart of Parramatta.”