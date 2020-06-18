F.A.D.S renovates the 'continuous plate house' using CLT panels

Architects Ryumei Fujiki and Yukiko Sato of F.A.D.S have completed the renovation of a 19-year old house in Fukui, Japan.

Originally designed to withstand heavy snowfall, the building is articulated by a folding plate of concrete, giving its name, ‘continuous plate house’.

This latest intervention, which was completed in august 2019, has been recently selected as the bronze A’ design award winner in the interior space and exhibition design category.

The project by F.A.D.S focuses on the first floor of the house. The brief for the renovation was to convert the existing kitchen area, which included a breakfast nook and food storage area, into a multipurpose and cozy family kitchen.

To achieve this, the food storage area and corridors were eliminated, resulting in a more open space. The wall-mounted sink was replaced with a centered, island-style unit, making it a more accessible and functional element of the room.

The original house is formed by a folded plate reinforced by a supporting rectangular concrete box.

The outer surface of the box is finished with concrete cast in cedar board formwork, providing it with a wooden texture.