The World Architecture Festival has given architects, designers and students from the Australian architectural community an extra two weeks to finalise their submissions for the Architecture Drawing Prize, with entries now closing on 23 September.

WAF announced the opening of the competition alongside Make Architects and Sir John Soane’s Museum in July. The sixth edition of the Prize is sponsored by Iris Ceramica Group. Launched in 2017, the Prize was established to celebrate and showcase the art and skill of architectural drawing.

Australian architects, designers and especially students can enter the contest in three categories: hand-drawn, digital, and hybrid, combining the two.

Entries can be submitted in all types and forms – from conceptual to technical or construction drawings, cutaways or perspective views – and anything in between.

The Architecture Drawing Prize is a platform for exploring how drawing continues to advance the art of architecture today. It embraces the creative use of digital tools and digitally produced renderings, while recognising the enduring importance of hand drawing.

Submissions will be evaluated based on technical skill, originality of approach and ability to convey an architectural idea. Drawings can be entirely speculative or relate to real projects.

The jury for the 2022 edition of the Prize includes director of Sir John Soane's Museum, Bruce Boucher; artist Pablo Bronstein; Founder of Lily Jencks Studio, Lily Jencks; artists Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell; Iris Ceramica Group CEO, Federica Minozzi; Senior Partner at Foster + Partners, Narinder Sagoo; and Founder of Make Architects, Ken Shuttleworth.

“We are delighted to launch the sixth year of The Architecture Drawing Prize, which has become an important fixture and highlight within the World Architecture Festival programme," says World Architecture Festival Programme Director, Paul Finch.

"We’re also delighted to have the Iris Ceramica Group, who carry a strong interest in the culture of architecture, as our distinguished sponsors.”

Entries must be submitted by 23 September 2022. The shortlist and winners will be decided in October and then go on display at the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon from 30 November to 2 December 2022.

The winner of the Prize will be announced at the preview of The Architecture Drawing Prize exhibition at Sir John Soane’s Museum, which will run from 8th February to 7th May 2023, and feature a selection of winning and shortlisted entries. WAF will fund the Overall Winner to attend this preview event in London.

Learn more about The Architecture Drawing Prize.

Image credits:

(Left) Overall Winner of the 2021 Architecture Drawing Prize: “Fluid Strada – Flood-responsive landscape performance”: a hybrid drawing combining different rendering techniques by Dafni Filippa

(Right) Inaugural Winner of the Prize – Overall winner and hybrid category winner, 2018: Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng