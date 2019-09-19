Iconic Buildings of the 20th Century Talk: Centre Pompidou

On Thursday 26 September 2019, don't miss the final talk in the Australian Architecture Association’s (AAA) 'Iconic Buildings of the 20th Century' series. Hosted by Brickworks Studio, Tone Wheeler, architect and president of the AAA, reveals the story of how the Centre Pompidou was conceived and executed.

Talk details

Everyone knows the Centre Pompidou, colloquially known as Beaubourg, right? Wrong, and more than most could believe.

In this talk we go back to the competition and look at the ideas of the time. Did you know a now well-known Australian architect came second in the design competition? Also, what brought Renzo Piano from Italy and Richard Rogers from London together to create a building that many believe is a turning point in Modernism? Not just an ‘inside-out’ building, not just a great place to see Paris, and not just a backdrop to the most lively space in Paris, it is a formative work of art, a tour-de-force of architecture.

Come and hear the background to this extraordinary building that will give you a completely different perspective on this great site.

Time: 6.00pm (6.30pm start) – 8.15pm

Date: Thursday 26 September, 2019

Location: Brickworks Design Studio, 2 Barrack Street, Sydney, NSW

Cost: $55 earlybird (public), $60 (public), $50 (AAA members)

Click here to purchase tickets.