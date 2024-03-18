Expressions of interest are now being taken by the NSW Government for the historical portion of the Old Grafton Gaol, which will include the adaptive reuse of the site’s heritage buildings.

The buildings – located at the south-east quadrant of the site on Hoof Street – once held a central courtyard, three cell blocks, a guard station, amenities block, reception area and Governor’s office.

Following a subdivision made by the government, EOIs are now being taken, and will be assessed under a criteria that includes economic and community benefits and their alignment with State and Local Planning Strategies.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to create a positive new future for this historic landmark, and I invite all interested parties to put forward their bids to reimagine this place for new productive uses that can bring jobs and economic growth for Grafton and the region,” says NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper.

“Heritage and community outcomes are at the heart of this EOI process. This was the same principle of our agreement with Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council to bring new economic opportunities for the Aboriginal community and this region, and this EOI will further deliver new life for this iconic place.”

The gaol first opened in 1890 and operated for 130 years before being replaced in 2020 by the new Clarence Correctional Centre. The ownership of the former market garden and industrial portion of the site has been transferred to the Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council (GNLALC), who will use it to achieve positive social and economic outcomes for the local Aboriginal community.

EOIs close 24 April 2024. For more information, click here.