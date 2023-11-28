Dulux has officially opened entries for the 38th edition of the Dulux Colour Awards, inviting architects, interior designers, specifiers, and students to showcase their use of Dulux Colour across a range of spaces and sectors.

The judging panel for the 2024 awards includes five distinguished architects and designers from Australia and New Zealand, including WOWOWA Co-Founder Monique Woodward, Studio Prineas Founder Eva-Marie Prineas, Techne Director Nick Travers, Pac Studio Director Sarosh Mulla, and Carter Williamson Founder Shaun Carter. The panel will be tasked with anointing the winners of each category, including the inaugural winner of the new Temporary or Installation Design category.

Andrea Lucena-Orr, Dulux Colour and Communications Manager, says the 2024 edition of the awards will continue to outline the transformative power of colour in design.

The Dulux Colour Awards celebrates the creativity of design practitioners who use colour to transform spaces. In 2024, we’re excited to further this celebration of colour with the introduction of the new category."

Shaun Carter echoes many of Lucena-Orr’s sentiments.

“With colour being one of the most versatile and impactful tools in a designer’s compendium, we have the power to completely change how people live, use, or feel within a space,” he says.

“As a first-time judge in this year’s Dulux Colour Awards, I look forward to reviewing the submissions first-hand from some of Australia and New Zealand’s best designers.”

In addition to the Temporary or Installation Design category, the six other categories include Commercial Interior, Residential Interior, Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior and Single Residential Exterior. Major category winners stand a chance to win AUD$1,000 in prize money, with Student category winners receiving AUD$500. The respective winners of each category will also be considered for the prestigious Australian Grand Prix and New Zealand Grand Prix titles, each offering significant cash prizes.

Entries close on Friday 23 February 2024, with all projects completed between 1 September 2022 and 31 December 2023 eligible for submission. A shortlist of finalists will be unveiled Thursday 21 March, with the winners to be unveiled at an official ceremony on 29 May 2024. For further information, click here.