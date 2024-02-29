The NSW Government has this week released a discussion paper on the future park at Moore Park South, which will repurpose the existing Moore Park Golf Course.

Providing accessible green space to a number of nearby suburbs, some 20 hectares of private space will become a vibrant, cohesive communal space for Sydneysiders and visitors. It is anticipated that the population in the area will increase by 100,000 within two decades, and accessible, expansive green space is key to the wellbeing of residents.

Members of the community are being encouraged to have their say on their hopes and aspirations for the park. The paper provides the community with a starting point for their submissions.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says open spaces will support greater density in the harbour city.

“This plan aims to strike a balance, ensuring the needs of our rapidly growing inner-city communities are met, while also retaining and reimagining golf in Moore Park,” he says.

“We understand the importance of providing equitable access to green space for our inner-city communities as Sydney continues to grow – no one should miss out on the benefits of a backyard.”

The state government says it is committed to creating well-designed, well-built and well-located homes that are in close proximity to public spaces. Consultation will be open until 10 April 2024 and will include a series of pop-up information sessions in various locations throughout March. For more information, click here.