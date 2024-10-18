With more than 50% of apartments sold, construction is expected to commence on the Rothelowman-designed project next month.

Embracing the barefoot lifestyle of one of the Gold Coast’s most iconic surf beaches, DVB

Projects’ Sea Glass celebrates the rituals of living by the sea in its landmark design and

premium location.

Rising 26 levels above the coastline, Sea Glass will deliver 14 full-floor apartments, 14 half-floor apartments, and a 1,504 sqm penthouse apartment.

Its slender form allows residents to take in the surrounding beauty from all directions.

Savouring the sweeping views of the Broadbeach coastline to the east and the lush Gold

Coast hinterland to the west.

Residents can emerge from the surf, step off the sand, and wash and house their surfboards

in Sea Glass’ dedicated surfboard storage room, fitted with detailed cabinetry just metres

from the beach.

Rothelowman Principal Jeff Brown says the site at 2 First Avenue, Broadbeach, offers the

national architecture firm the opportunity to explore the urban concepts that relate

specifically to Sea Glass’ premier location.

“The lifestyle and environment on the Gold Coast are enviable all year round. Sea Glass

seeks to exemplify and manifest a local architecture that expresses the location and has

been designed to embrace the Gold Coast’s unique climate. Its long and slender east-towest

orientation offers ideal solar and prevailing breeze performance experienced by the

ocean,” says Brown.

Resort-style amenities are embedded throughout Sea Glass’ design, crafted to prioritise

health and wellness. Amenities include a pool offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean,

hot and cold spas, a gymnasium, and a sauna room, and all spaces are softened with

subtropical landscaping throughout.

Speaking to the evolving needs of Australians, all apartments will be equipped with modern

home automation and sound systems and ducted and zoned cooling. Sub-Zero and Wolf

appliances have been installed throughout all 29 apartments, further amplifying Sea Glass’

opulent and amenity-rich residential offering.

Adding to Rothelowman’s existing portfolio of high-end residential projects in Queensland,

Sea Glass further solidifies the firm’s position as a leader in crafting luxury living spaces and

highlights their enduring relationships with project partners.

Rothelowman and DVB Projects are collaborating again on a new high-end residential

development at 137 Old Burleigh Road, Broadbeach. Building on their successful

partnership, the two firms are set to deliver another exceptional project to the Gold Coast

market.

Andrews Projects’ Dune and Hirsch & Faigen’s Emerson are two recently completed projects

in Rothelowman’s portfolio.