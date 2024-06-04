Urban Property Group has confirmed the acquisition of the DKO-designed Central Coast Quarter (CCQ) from St Hilliers, as the developer looks to tap into the Central Coast market amid unpredictable conditions.

Urban believes that the acquisition will ensure buyer protection and quality assurance, and commended St Hilliers on their efforts up to this point. The mixed-use precinct will comprise 334 apartments and 2,800 sqm of retail across three towers, with each tower’s form echoing the architecture of the site’s immediate locale.

In addition to honouring existing pre-sales contracts, buyers have been given the opportunity to rescind if they choose. Urban has also implemented a decade-long Latent Defects Insurance policy to double down on quality assurance. NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler is pleased that the handover process was seamless.

“The smooth transition of the Central Coast Quarter project to Urban Property Group is an exhibit of everything that the NSW Industry reforms of the last five years set out to achieve,” he says.

“Trustworthy players delivering trustworthy buildings - which we backed by the assurance of iCIRT ratings and LDI – 10-year warranty insurance.”

The interiors are contemporary and crisp, featuring a warm palette of blonde timber, creamy tones and lush fabrics, drawing on the coastal context with ease.⁠ Urban CEO Patrick Elias says the developer’s people-centric approach will deliver the ideal development for future occupants.

“In times of industry uncertainty, well-capitalised and well-managed property groups have a unique opportunity to step in, stabilise and revitalise projects - ensuring continuity for buyers, the construction industry and communities,” he says.

“Our approach to Central Coast Quarter is rooted in our proven track record of success, meticulous planning and dedication to delivering exceptional results. We understand the personal significance behind the purchase of a home, and hold ourselves to the highest standards in producing residences that our team would be proud to live in.”

Construction on the project will recommence in the coming months. The first stage, comprising one 25-storey mixed-use building, will feature retail spaces, public domain, high-quality apartments, parking facilities, and a food and beverage precinct to complement the development.