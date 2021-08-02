Sydney-based alternative asset manager Fife Capital has lodged an application for a planned 17-storey mixed use residential and office development in the Sydney CBD.

The site, which fronts both Elizabeth Street and Castlereagh Street, will feature a new multi-storeyed building designed by Tony Owen Partners. The 530-square-metre site has 6.66m frontage at 139 Elizabeth Street and 16m frontage at 114-120 Castlereagh Street. Fife Capital bought the two properties last year from Sydney publican Kim Maloney for $46 million.

The Castlereagh Street property is home to George Bosch Chambers, an 8-storey heritage building constructed almost a century ago. Given the cultural significance of the commercial building, the architects have designed the project to incorporate the heritage structure into the planned tower at 139 Elizabeth Street.

The proposed $35-million tower features a curved profile and will house 26 luxury apartments across the 17 levels in one, two and three-bedroom configurations in addition to a four-bedroom penthouse. A landscaped open terrace space on the commercial building’s rooftop will offer communal facilities for BBQ, outdoor dining and recreation.

According to the development application, “The proposal is a truly mixed-use development with a mix of 47.5 per cent commercial uses and 52.5 per cent residential.”

Image: Tony Owen Partners