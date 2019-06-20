Cox-designed New York-style development set for Collingwood

Designed by Cox Architecture for GURNER, the $280-million precinct known as Victoria and Vine is set to transform Wellington Street in Collingwood into a New York Meatpackers-style ‘building of buildings’.

“Victoria & Vine is inspired by the unique lifestyle of New York City’s Greenwich village and the urban character of the meatpacking district,” says Cox Architecture director Phillip Rowe. The elegant New York aesthetic is being recreated using a material palette of reclaimed brick, warm timber, and worn and rich textures.

Reclaimed brickwork and industrial masonry elements such as metal-framed windows and floor-to-ceiling glass cavities and voids, applied differently across each of the nine smaller buildings, will recall the historical significance of Collingwood’s Foy and Gibson precinct.

Project highlights include 11 retail tenancies anchoring the 200-metre combined street frontage at ground level; over 4,500sqm of resident amenity – V&V Private Club – across four different levels offering a health club, rooftop lounge, multiple spa retreats and private dining facilities, rooftop infinity pool and sundeck, outdoor cinema, co-working space and business lounge, NYC-inspired bar and library, Teppanyaki bar and a number of rooftop retreat spaces; and a mix of New York-inspired residences across one, two, three, four and five bedroom offerings including luxury penthouses.

World-renowned interior designer, David Hicks has been engaged to collaborate on the interiors.

“Victoria and Vine is a special project for David Hicks Design as it has allowed us to show another dimension to what we do. Working on this project with GURNER has allowed us the freedom to do this with great results,” said Hicks.

“There are two interior design schemes that have been inspired by the surrounding neighbourhoods. There is a clean, classic, highly crafted scheme reminiscent of East Melbourne’s old school personality, juxtaposed with an option that celebrates the artisan character of Collingwood with more of an urban, textured approach. Both aim to align the interiors to the location, creating a powerful connection to place,” he added.