bonobo by raes renders
Construction commences on Byron project Bonobo

Property developers Podia and Centennial and hospitality group Raes have enlisted the help of Richards & Spence to create a new luxury hotel-apartment complex in Byron Bay, titled The Bonobo by Raes.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

07 Dec 2022

Offering the space and privacy of an apartment with the convenience, atmosphere and opulence of a world-class hotel, The Bonobo will feature an array of hospitality, wellness and retail spaces for visitors and guests.

The building’s brutalist style will disrupt the coastal streetscape of the iconic northern New South Wales town, with 41 residences offering an alternative to atypical apartment ownership, in which owners can both utilise the space as their own on a part time basis and rent it out at their choosing. A central courtyard operates as the centre of the complex, with vibrant retail tenancies surrounding it.

“We’re excited to partner with Podia in bringing The Bonobo by Raes to market. We saw its potential from the get-go; it’s a really exciting new concept and it is quintessentially Byron,” says Raes Managing Director, Jordy Catalano.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to create new expressions and experiences of the Raes brand, and for investors, it’s a chance to buy into and to live the Raes lifestyle.”

Podia Director Michael Grassi says the project has been undertaken with a clear enthusiasm from both developer and hospitality group from the outset.

“Antony and Jordy Catalano have been on board from our first conversations about this unique project in the heart of Byron,” he says.

“They immediately saw the potential of the luxury hotel-apartment concept and the value the Raes brand could bring to it. Raes is synonymous with Byron’s unique coastal vibe, and their culinary and wellness offering is world-class.

“The partnership will not only enhance value for those who invest in The Bonobo, but also deliver a vibrant new precinct on Jonson Street for Byron locals and visitors.”

Construction is now underway with completion slated for 2024. For further information, please visit: www.thebonobo.com.au.

