The NSW Government is calling upon local residents of the Wollongong community to assist in creating the development strategy for the Wollongong Health Precinct.

Currently in its embryonic form, the strategy will assist in realising Wollongong’s vision of being a connected, innovative and progressive city, and forms Action 1 of the government’s Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Plan 2041. The Health Precinct sees a number of public and private health services, research partnerships and supporting medical businesses come together, with the strategy to improve connections to place and Country.

A recent discussion paper, titled Shaping the Wollongong Health Precinct, A discussion paper to guide a place-based approach for the future Wollongong Health Precinct is now available to be viewed on the NSW Government's website. Developed by the DPE in collaboration with NSW Health, Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council, the document outlines the core principles of the strategy, and the immediate focuses of both state and local government.

“It’s important that we work together to find the right solutions to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone in this growing region,” says Minister for the Illawarra John Park.

“We want to see this precinct expand and be an innovative hub, where medical experts can collaborate and ensure the community is receiving world-class healthcare.”

The document outlines a set of early directions for developing a strategic plan for the Wollongong Health Precinct. Emphasising a patient-centred approach, the goal is to transform the precinct into a nationally significant hub for healthcare by fostering partnerships with private health, research institutes, industry, education providers, and community services backed by a place-based strategy.

The strategy recognises the importance of Wollongong Public Hospital as a major tertiary teaching hospital and aims to safeguard its future viability by exploring ways to prevent incompatible development on surrounding land.

The topography of Hospital Hill, on which Wollongong Public Hospital sits, is a major discussion point within the document, and proposes solutions to improve connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicle users. It envisions creating a vibrant and attractive precinct by promoting a mix of shops, community services, public spaces, and higher density living options.

Green spaces, streets and central meeting places are also desired by the Minns Government. Sustainability and resilience form pillars of the proposed strategy, with the Health Precinct to additionally feature affordable and adaptable housing options.

A number of feedback sessions will be held throughout January and February, as well as several community and stakeholder workshops also to go ahead within this period. More information is below.

30 January 2024: 5.30 – 7.00pm, Microsoft Teams (Targeted landowner session)

1 February 2024: 4.30pm - 6.00pm, Microsoft Teams

6 February 2024: 4.30 - 5.30pm, Sage Hotel, Wollongong (Targeted landowner session)

6 February 2024: 5.30 - 7.00pm, Sage Hotel, Wollongong

8 February 2024: 5.30 - 7.00pm, Microsoft Teams

For more information regarding the precinct, click here.