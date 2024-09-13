Charles Darwin University (CDU) will partner with a global student housing provider, in an exciting step forward in the development of the purpose-built student accommodation for CDU’s City Campus.

CDU will collaborate with Campus Living Villages (CLV) on the accommodation which is expected to house around 350 students and will be located at 56 Wood Street across the road from CDU’s Danala | Education and Community Precinct.

CLV has over 20 years’ experience in the development, management and operation of on-campus purpose-built student accommodation.

CDU is a leading provider of on-campus accommodation and currently manage over 24,000 beds across 46 Villages in Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Just like the CDU city campus, the accommodation will be designed, and purpose built for the unique Darwin environment.

CDU Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Scott Bowman says the University was pleased to partner with CLV to deliver quality accommodation.

"This partnership with CLV aligns well with our desire to enhance the student experience within a supportive learning environment,” Bowman says.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we can address the growing demand for accommodation and ensure that students have access to high-quality living options that complement their academic journey.

“CDU has a goal of having 6000 international students by 2027, and this new accommodation will help support this goal and future goals as well as provide a safe space that supports our diverse student community.”

CLV Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John C Schroder concurs, saying that the partnership with CDU underscores their commitment to supporting the evolving needs of universities and their student populations.

"We are delighted to partner with CDU,” Schroder says.

"Our collaboration represents an opportunity to create accommodation that enriches the student experience and contributes to the on campus offering that will be tailored to the needs of CDU.

“We are passionate about working with CDU to help build a community which embraces and promotes student care and safety, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as contemporary design that is very digitally activated in a range of room types to suit the needs of CDU students in Darwin.”

The Northern Territory government announced in early June that CDU would receive land in the CBD to develop purpose-built student accommodation.

Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Lia Finocchiaro says the accommodation will play an important role in the Territory’s future.

“The CDU’s City Campus is aimed at helping make the Darwin CBD more vibrant and having student accommodation nearby makes it easier for students to get the training and skills they need to get highly skilled jobs in the Territory,” Finocchiaro says.

“International students contribute $169m to our economy and while studying, students play a big role in the workforce to the Territory so having them live, work and study in the CBD is a big boost.”

According to Federal Member for Solomon (Darwin and Palmerston) Luke Gosling, the accommodation will be hugely impactful for students.

“This new, purpose-built student accommodation will make it easier for domestic and international students to attend classes, access resources and participate in campus life at Danala,” Gosling says.

“Housing supply for domestic and international students remains an issue across state and territory lines and I applaud the work of Charles Darwin University in scaling up local supply.”

Image: CDU