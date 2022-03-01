World-renowned French art and culture institution, Centre Pompidou has been chosen by Beulah to create an innovative cultural venue for young people at their landmark vertical city, STH BNK By Beulah.

Located in Southbank, Melbourne, the $2 billion STH BNK By Beulah mini-metropolis is a truly transformative project with the dual skyscraper mixed use development designed to serve residential, commercial, retail and cultural functions.

Centre Pompidou is a highly distinguished Parisian institution that houses the richest collection of modern and contemporary art in Europe. Designed by Renzo Piano and the late Richard Rogers, Centre Pompidou is an architectural icon of the 20th century due to its adaptable, colourful and provocative design. It is also one of the most frequented cultural monuments in the world with more than three million visits a year pre-pandemic.

Centre Pompidou is an architectural icon of the 20th century (Photo: G. Meguerditchian)

In addition to spectacular art exhibitions, Centre Pompidou also provides a platform for multi-disciplinary activities from film exhibitions, festivals and retrospectives to live performances with dance, concerts, performance art and theatre, as well as conferences and debates. This institution was also a forerunner in their outreach to younger audiences through tailored activities and exhibitions.

Following an exhaustive assessment of some of the world’s most recognised art institutions, Beulah chose Centre Pompidou as their cultural partner based on a shared vision of creating cultural programs for audiences, especially from the younger generation, all over the world.

This partnership will see Centre Pompidou bring its world-class expertise in programming exhibitions, workshops and cultural events for young people via 3,000sqm of dedicated gallery space within STH BNK By Beulah to benefit residents, occupants, visitors and the wider City of Melbourne.

Centre Pompidou executive director Julie Narbey says, “I am very excited at this first step of such an innovative partnership. We are confident it will help us, together with Beulah’s ambitious and dynamic teams explore daring new ways of reaching goals that have always been dear to our hearts: enabling young people to discover and enjoy the inspiring intersection of culture, arts, creativity and innovation.”

Observing that Centre Pompidou will play a pivotal role in STH BNK By Beulah’s cultural strategy, Beulah executive director Adelene Teh said, “We want to invite residents and visitors to open their minds and their preconceptions of the roles of the arts, wellness, sustainability and technology in their lives to transform future living.”

“In addition to expressions of the future, our cultural strategy will also explore Australia’s heritage and provide a platform that is incredibly diverse and inclusive,” she said.

The cultural partnership, curated by Futurecity, also comes at the perfect time for Southbank’s planned arts precinct redevelopment, complementing the Victorian Government’s vision with its unprecedented offering.