Caroma bowls over design community
Caroma bowls over design community with huge bushfire charity event

In case you need an excuse to visit the beautiful and serene offices and showrooms at Caroma on Collins, the iconic Australian bathroomware brand’s Sydney flagship at 39 Collins Street, Alexandria, each month the team hosts a series of events and activations in the space designed by Archier to unite the design community; challenge current practices; and improve our future.
Holly Cunneen
Holly Cunneen

19 Feb 2020 1m read View Author

This Thursday 20 February, from 6 to 9pm, there will be an exclusive, invitation-only fundraiser event to raise funds for the victims affected by the 2019/2020 bushfire season – has been extended to our loyal republic of Design Hunters.

Caroma, in partnership with St Vincent De Paul, is inviting the business community, media, and household names and faces to come together for an evening hosted by Jamie Durie of Habitus House of the Year, with a special performance by Evie J Willie.

Cocktails and canapes are provided generously by Caroma, while the $100 ticket prize and funds raised through a silent auction, raffles, and direct donations will go towards the imminent recovery effort.

Book your tickets here.

