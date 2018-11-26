Logo
CIMIC Group wins Sydney Metro works
CIMIC Group wins Sydney Metro works

The CIMIC Group companies - CPB Contractors and UGL have been selected by the NSW Government to deliver the Line-wide works package in support of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project, Australia’s biggest public transport project.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

26 Nov 2018

CIMIC-Group-wins-Sydney-Metro-works-1732012567.png

The CIMIC Group companies - CPB Contractors and UGL have been selected by the NSW Government to deliver the Line-wide works package in support of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project, Australia’s biggest public transport project.

The NSW Government has awarded a contract providing revenue of $1.376 billion to the joint venture between CPB Contractors and UGL, with work due to commence this year and scheduled to conclude in 2024.

CIMIC Group CEO Michael Wright says that, “This new work at Sydney Metro aligns well with CIMIC Group’s unique offering as an integrated rail solutions provider.

The project combines the proven rail-sector expertise within our construction company CPB Contractors and our asset solutions provider UGL to deliver an end-to-end result, covering design, construction and commissioning of the project.”

The joint venture will play a pivotal role in the design, construction and commissioning of:

Major rail systems in the new twin 15km Sydney Metro tunnels from Chatswood to Sydenham, the expansion of the existing Sydney Metro Trains Facility at Rouse Hill and delivery of the new Sydney Metro Trains Facility South at Marrickville.

The contract includes all the tunnel ventilation, mechanical and electrical system work for seven underground stations, and power systems for the Sydenham to Bankstown section.

